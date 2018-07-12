Local Eagle Scout honored

Ryan Harbour, right, was recently presented the Eagle Scout certificate by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 for participating in the 2018 State of West Virginia Scout of the Year program. The certificate came from the State of West Virginia V.F.W. and was for “outstanding achievement and exceptional leadership ability evidenced by his attainment of the rank of Eagle Scout.” Shown making the presentation is Commander Ray Varian. A member of Troop 235, Ryan is the son of Mike and Bobbi Harbour, and grandson of Danny and Diane Harbour, life members of the V.F.W. Post 9926 and auxiliary.

