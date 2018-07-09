Good Shepherd welcomes new pastor

The West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church has appointed Pastor Randy Mitchell to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in (Flatrock), Point Pleasant.

The congregation of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church welcomes Pastor Randy Mitchell and wife, Karen.

Pastor Randy’s first Sunday at Good Shepherd UMC was Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Pastor Randy is currently seeking to be ordained by the United Methodist Church in 2019.

He has 23 years of pastoral experience, active for 12 years in the Kairos Prison Ministries, and very involved with the Boy Scouts of America. Pastor Randy also served as a chaplain at the BSA National Jamborees in 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2017.

Karen, Pastor Randy’s wife, is a teacher in the Wood County System over 20 years. She currently teaches sixth and seventh grade science at Blennerhassett Middle School in Parkersburg.

Randy and Karen have no children except the 30 pound Beagle that rules the house named Snoopy.

It is time to welcome and celebrate the new adventures to be had with Pastor Randy and Karen.