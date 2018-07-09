Camp Conley CEOS club meets

On June 18, members of the Camp Conley CEOS Club traveled to Teays Valley for lunch.

They met Betty Johnston, a club member now living in Hurricane, for lunch at the China Chef Restaurant.

After lunch, they drove through the upgraded Valley Park in Hurricane to see all the new improvements to the area. As women who like to shop, the next stop was the Elder Beerman Store in Teays Valley and their going out of business sale.

Business discussed was the “Taste of CEOS” and the plant exchange.

Club members provided the salads which included classic potato salad, fruit salad, pasta salad, bean salad, seven layer salad and watergate salad.

Phyllis Hesson, Becky Haer, and Darlene Haer attended the cookout on June 11 at the home of Johnny Bill and Marcia Nibert for the International Student Line Audrey from Cameroon, Africa. After a meal of “Trash Can Stew,” which was cooked by Bill and salads and desserts provided by the county CEOS Clubs, Line made a very interesting presentation about her home country and family.

Members making the trip were Hesson, Molly Miller, Darlene Haer, Mary Artis, Becky Haer, and Jeannette McDaniel.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.