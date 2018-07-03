Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Pretty Baby contest and Jr. Royalty winners

Bryson Sweeney, son of Brandy and Brandon Sweeney, was crowned the 2018 Little Mister Showboat by his brother, who is the current Little Mister Mason County and the 2016 Little Mister Showboat. Also pictured is Mary Supple, 2017 Little Miss Showboat.

Pretty Baby 0-6 month boys: First place, Braylon Nutter, son of Brian Nutter and Jami Shobe of Point Pleasant.

Pretty Baby 0-6 month girls: First place, Brayla Higginbotham, daughter of Daniel and Britney Higginbotham of Point Pleasant; second place, Adaline Fisher, daughter of Joshua and Heather Fisher of Point Pleasant; third place, Paisley Patterson, daughter of Haley See and Clayton Patterson of Point Pleasant.

Pretty Baby 7-12 months: First place girl, Kionna Peck, daughter of Aleena Peck of Point Pleasant; first place boy, Cruz Hall, son of Courtney and Jimmy Hall of Point Pleasant.

Pretty Baby 13-18 months boy: First place, Henry Fraley, son of J.R. and Stacey Fraley of Gallipolis Ferry; second place, Silas Pethal, son of Meghan Pethel and Shawn Pethel of Point Pleasant.

Pretty Baby 13-18 months girl: Third place, Brystal Barkey, daughter of Jennifer Bailes and Brandon Barkey of Point Pleasant; first place, Willow Blazer, daughter of Ashley Leach and Steven Blazer of Point Pleasant; second place, Addison Robinson, daughter of Jessica Robinson of Point Pleasant.

Pretty Baby 19-24 months girls: Third place, Zoey Marshall, daughter of Kelly and James Marshall of Point Pleasant; first place, Kinsley Sallaz, daughter of Rheanna Sallaz and Chris Waugh of Gallipolis Ferry; second place, Jazlyn Reynolds, daughter of Haley and Josh Reynolds of Point Pleasant.

Pretty Baby three year old girls: First place, Braylon Sweeney, daughter of Brandy and Brandon Sweeney of Point Pleasant; third place, Zuri DeWeese, daughter of Tyler and Lindsey DeWeese of Point Pleasant; second place, Kali Gibson, daughter of Hayley Seal of Point Pleasant.

Pretty Baby four year old boys: First place, Carter Pethel, son of Meghan Pethel and Shawn Pethel of Point Pleasant; second place, Benjamin Leiper, son of Sheena Reynolds of Point Pleasant.

The fan favorite winner in the Pretty Baby Contest went to Addison Robinson, daughter of Jessica Robinson of Point Pleasant.

Bryson Sweeney won the fan favorite title in the Little Mister Showboat age group.

Makenna Nutter won the fan favorite title in the Miss Maritime age group.

Emily Bale took home the fan favorite title in the River Princess age group.

This year’s River Princess is Shelby Plants of Letart. She is the daughter of Darren and Valerie Plants.

Lilly Wray’s winning moment after hearing her name called as the new Miss Maritime Queen. Wray is the daughter of Jason and Kristen Wray of Apple Grove, and the little sister of this year’s Regatta Teen Queen, Lexee Wray.

Kabella Fisher, daughter of Ruthie and Paul Sheets, was crowned Little Miss Showboat during last weekend’s festival. She was crowned by Mary Supple, 2017 Little Miss Showboat.