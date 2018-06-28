Camp Conley CEOS club meets

The Camp Conley CEOS club met at the Church of God for their May monthly meeting.

The officers served the refreshments prior to the business meeting. President Becky Haer called the meeting to order and led the pledges to the American and West Virginia flags. Phyllis Hesson read the minutes from the April meeting and Darlene Haer gave the treasurer’s report.

Under committee reports the “Taste of CEOS” and Plant Exchange to be held at the Harmon Park Youth Center was discussed. The club is in charge of the salads and each member decided what salad they would provide for the meeting on May 24. This is sponsored by the County Marketing & Membership Committee.

The week of May 20-26 is CEOS Week. As a fund raiser for the Breast Cancer Walk, a yard sale was scheduled to be held in the courthouse annex parking lot on June 9.

Hesson went to the Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) Nursing Home for the month of May.

Members are to continue keeping their volunteer hours so they will be counted in the yearly county report. Also, books read with the author’s names are due in August to the Purposeful Reading Committee Chairperson.

Plans were made to sell tickets for the “Siege of Fort Randolph” to be held on May 19 at the Fort in Krodel Park. The club has done this for several years as a community project for the Fort Randolph Committee. Plans were made to have the annual club trip in June. Several ideas were suggested and will be finalized and reported to the club members by telephone.

Isabelle Yoder presented the lesson entitled “Celebrate Equality — West Virginia Women and Education.”

Prior to 1831, women had no access to secondary education. Various private academies were developed specifically for women. Bethany College, the first college established in 1840 in West Virginia granted entrance to women in 1877. In 1870, only a quarter of West Virginia’s teachers were women. Married women were not permitted to teach in parts of the state in early 1900’s. Upon marriage, they were dismissed from their positions. Hallie James Jameson challenged this policy in 1911 and the West Virginia Supreme Court in 1914 ruled that marriage was not a justifiable reason for dismissal.

The meeting was adjourned by the president.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.