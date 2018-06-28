Leon Luckies recent club activities

For the spring season, the Leon Luckies 4-H Club members entered the West Virginia State 4-H Contest with several members winning. Additionally, the club did many conservation projects and held a community Easter Egg hunt.

At the West Virginia State 4-H Contest, Riley Springston, daughter of Erica and Tristan Higginbotham, won the gold in the junior division of the citizenship category. Springston’s poster was judged to be gold, which means she placed first over-all in the State in this category. Her poster will be used for promotion in the state. Springston is a first year member of the Leon Luckies 4-H Club.

Luke Thomas, son of Angela and Daniel Thomas, won a white ribbon, placing third, for his submission of his poster in the junior division for 4-H promotion in the West Virginia State Contest. Thomas also submitted a second poster in the dairy division and won a red ribbon, placing second, in the junior division. Thomas is a second year member of the Leon Luckies Club.

Brianna Miller, daughter of Amy and Brian Miller, won a white ribbon, placing third, for her submission of her poster in the say no to drugs category in the junior division of the West Virginia State Poster Contest. Miller is a first year member of the Leon Luckies Club.

The club members also participated in the West Virginia State Conservation Poster Contest. Thomas submitted his poster on trees and won an honorable mention ribbon and Springston also won an honorable mention ribbon for her poster on recycling.

The club members planted flowers in the Leon United Methodist Church flower bed for a club conservation project.

Also, they made conservation fun packets, which included coloring books, crayons, shoe laces, sticker books, pamphlets on conservation, and stickers. The fun packets were passed out to all students at Leon Elementary School.

The club members also held a community Easter Egg Hunt at RJW Construction Offices (formerly the PVH Leon/Buffalo Healthcare Clinic) on March 31 at 3pm. The club members hid over 500 eggs and had three age categories: 4 and under, 5 – 8, 9 – 12. There were four prizes awarded in each category. The event was well attended.

The club members presented students at Leon Elementary School in grades pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first, and second grades with stuffed Easter animals on March 28. The club presented over 90 Easter stuffed animal gifts. This is the second year for the club to present Easter gift bags to the students at Leon Elementary School.

Submitted by Betty Baker.