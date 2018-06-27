2018 Regatta sponsors

Brad Deal and David Deal are pictured with the 2017 Regatta Queens, Emma Rice and Ally Harper. Both father and son sponsored this year’s Teen & Miss crowns and sashes. Brad Deal is pictured representing Brad Deal Catering and David Deal for Deal Funeral Home. Pictured from right to left is Emma Rice, Brad Deal, David Deal, and Ally Harper.

Tanya Handley is this year’s sponsor of the Little Miss & Little Mister Showboat sashes. Tanya Handley is pictured in the center with Emma Rice, Miss Queen, and Ally Harper, Teen Queen.

Emma Rice, Regatta Queen, and Ally Harper, Regatta Teen, are pictured with Mason Jar Owner John Donohue. The Mason Jar is this year’s sponsor of the Jr. Royalty crowns.