New members in New Haven council

Five council members were sworn into office in New Haven recently by Mayor Jerry Spradling, pictured at left. Council members, from left, are incumbents George Gibbs, Grant Hysell and Matt Shell, along with newcomers Steve Carpenter and Roy Dale Grimm.

