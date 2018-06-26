Funding to support camp sunshine

Mr. Dallas Kayser and his family started the Kayser Family Fund for special citizens in 2017.

The fund has grown since its inception.

The Dallas Kayser Fund is set up for the purpose of supporting the charitable activities for persons with special needs in Mason, Cabell, and Wayne Counties, such as developmentally disabled persons and or physically disabled persons. Including but limited to support Camp Sunshine, Jackson County Developmental Center (JCDC), and other camps and or charitable organizations supporting persons with special needs.

Minnie Fowler, Camp Sunshine director commented, “Camp Sunshine is for disadvantaged and challenged children. The camp provides horse back riding, water sports, four wheeler riding and other arts, crafts, and activities”.

Camp Sunshine for 2019 will be held July 6-9 at the 4-H campground at Southside. The cost $65 for out of state children and free for children in the state of West Virginia.

For more information regarding Camp Sunshine, call (740) 416-7915.

To learn more about the Kayser Fund or any of the various Funds held at The Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF), Inc. Call 304-372-4500 or visit mccfinc.org.

MCCF is a non-profit public charity created by local citizens to build permanent endowment funds and issue grants and scholarships to meet community needs. It is comprised of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.