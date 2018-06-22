Musical performances set by The Raineys

The Raineys will be making several performances in the area in the coming weeks.

The Raineys will be in revival at College Hill Church from June 25-30 with Pastor Josh Searls. The church is located at 165 Wood School Rd. in Gallipolis Ferry.

Sunday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m., The Raineys are excited to be back in service with Pastor Jamie Fortner and the sweet people of Puritan Freewill Baptist Church. The church is located at 38542 State Route 160 in Hamden, Ohio.

Sunday, July 1, from 6-8 p.m., The Raineys are so excited to back with Pastor Rick Barcus and the wonderful people of Addison Free Will Baptist Church. The musical group views this church as a home away from their home church. They comment Pastor Barcus is like family. The church is located at 210 Addison Pike in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Once again, The Raineys are excited to be back at the Gallipolis River Rec. Gospel Sing, Tuesday, July 3. The Sing starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes to 1:30 p.m.

The day will be filled with gospel singing and all are invited to come and enjoy.

In 2010, the Raineys started their musical journey with James Rainey, Laura Rainey, Randy Shafer, and on special occasions Pastor Rick Towe on bass. They recorded their first CD at Swan Creek Valley Studios, which was a Christmas project. Shortly after that, dates started pouring in to go all across the country.

In 2012, James and Laura were called to ministry in Southern Illinois. God, being the provider that He is, sent them a third voice, Deb Gates-Griffin. The Raineys then continued to travel and record for several years. Soon after the marriage of Deb and Scott Griffin, the Raineys were once again looking for another vocalist. Little did they know God had both of them picked out. Bass vocalist Gary Voelker and lead vocalist Paul Davis have now become an integral part of the ministry team. The Raineys have not only gained a rich, full sound, but they gained a new anointing. Davis is not only a singer, but an anointed preacher and evangelist.

They will be introducing their newest C.D. “In His Presence.”

Submitted by Cheryl Enyart.