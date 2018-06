On Monday, May 28, 2018, Beverly Hall and Tim Imboden were joined in holy matrimony by Pastor Charles Cundiff.

Hall is the the daughter of the late DeVillo and Leota Hubbard.

Brenda Hubbard, Patricia Hollis, and Linda Coats were by the bride’s side for the couple’s ceremony.

The couple resides in Mason at 130 Front Street.

Submitted by Linda Coats.