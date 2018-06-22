Bikes & BBQ baking contest winners

Kelsey Mahoney won two first place awards of $25 each for her banana cake with caramel icing and pumpkin pie. Alley Barnett placed first in the bars and cookie category with her chocolate chip cookies. The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club extends a thank you to everyone who participated or purchased the desserts. The funds raised are going towards beautification of the city.

