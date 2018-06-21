WVU Potomac State Dean’s list

The West Virginia University (WVU) Potomac State College recently announced its Dean’s list for spring 2018.

WVU Potomac State College Dean of Academic Affairs Greg Ochoa announced 225 students who earned a place on the Dean’s list for spring 2018.

In order to be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade point average, and not have any D, F, or I grades. The following students have met the criteria for Mason County: Apple Grove, Maggie E. Waugh; Ashton, Zachary G. Parsons; Leon, Ronald A. Stearns.