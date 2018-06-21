Busy 4’s 4-H club meets

The main activity at the May meeting of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club was members giving their project talks and demos.

The members who spoke about their projects were Olivia Boggess, Annamae Keefer, Austin Keefer, Julia Parsons, and Carley Young.

Annamae Keefer reported on activities at North Bend for Youth Environmental Day. She enjoyed marching in the recycled hat parade and walking the trails with Emily Parsons and Julia Parsons. The club won $200 for recycling and club member Luke Raynes won $150 for his wood art bird feeder.

Raynes gave a report on the litter pickup held on April 30. The leader Sheila Parsons thanked everyone who helped for a job well done.

Members were reminded to get their camp forms filled out and turned in soon. The members who are taking animals to the fair need to do Quality Assurance training soon as well.

Submitted by Julia Parsons.