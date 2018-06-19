Mason County student graduates from GSC

GLENVILLE — Samuel J. Gordon of West Columbia received a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology and an Associate in Science degree in Forest Technology.

He was awarded the degree during the Glenville State College Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, May 5.

Founded in 1872, Glenville State College is a public liberal arts college located in Glenville. The college offers a variety of four-year degree programs and several NCAA Division II athletic teams.