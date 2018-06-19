Mason County student graduates from Shepard University

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Six hundred and forty-two students received baccalaureate degrees during Shepherd University’s 145th commencement on Saturday, May 5.

Alumnus Paul T. McDermott, president and chief executive officer of the Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in Washington, D.C., delivered the commencement address and was also awarded an honorary doctorate.

The local degree recipient was Christopher Alexander Rizer, 30, of Hartford.