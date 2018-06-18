Wahama students honored

The Wahama Chapter of the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society recently held a history essay contest for fifth and sixth graders, as well as seventh and eighth graders. Winning in the elementary division was Chandler McClanahan. The junior high school winner was Sophie Tyree.

Pictured with Chandler McClanahan, from left, are Rho Kappa outgoing advisor Catherine Hamm, Chandler, and incoming president Camryn Tyree. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_0619-1-.jpg Pictured with Chandler McClanahan, from left, are Rho Kappa outgoing advisor Catherine Hamm, Chandler, and incoming president Camryn Tyree. Pictured with Sophie Tyree, from left, are Adrian Rutherford, incoming advisor, Sophie Tyree, Catherine Hamm, and Camryn Tyree. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_0619-2-.jpg Pictured with Sophie Tyree, from left, are Adrian Rutherford, incoming advisor, Sophie Tyree, Catherine Hamm, and Camryn Tyree.