Mason County graduates from WVU Parkersburg

West Virginia University (WVU) at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees to spring 2018 graduates during commencement held Saturday, May 5, 2018, in the College Activities Center.

This semester, the college graduated 304 students from six states.

Academic honors were awarded to those graduates who attained a 3.5-3.749 grade point average, cum laude; 3.75-3.99, magna cum laude, and 4.0, summa cum laude.

The WVU Parkersburg graduates from Mason County included:

Clifton: Kayla Blair, CERT, Electricity & Instrumentation, CERT, Industrial Maintenance, AAS Multi-Craft Technology; Henderson: William Pearson, AAS, BOG; Leon: Brad Chattin, CERT, Electricity & Instrumentation, CERT, Industrial Maintenance, AAS, Multi-Craft Technology; Dillon Moore, CERT, Electricity & Instrumentation, CERT, Industrial Maintenance; Letart: Kristen Clark, AAS, Nursing; Jon Grimm, CERT, Electricity & Instrumentation, CERT, Industrial Maintenance, AAS, Multi-Craft Technology, Summa Cum Laude; Mason: Jacob Buzzard, AAS, Multi-Craft Technology; New Haven: Collin Hill, BAS, Criminal Justice; Point Pleasant: Sean Rickard, AAS, Computer Science.