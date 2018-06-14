The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club “Yards of the Month” for June have been announced for the City of Point Pleasant.

The following yards have been chosen as follows: Ward one, Roy and and Deed Elmer, 625 Main Street; Ward two, Bob and Rebecca McMillan, 809 Main Street; Ward three, Morgan and Vicki Bragg, 1606 Jefferson Blvd; Ward four, Jim and Blythe Powell, 2219 Mt Vernon Avenue; Ward five, Doma Hern, 2405 Lincoln Avenue; Ward six, Pat Greenlee, 144 South Park Drive; Ward seven, Dottie Nott, 504 McNeil Avenue; Ward eight, Jim and Nora Lewis, 2912 Birch Avenue

The Lewis’ were the winner of the $25 gift certificate for Bob’s Market.

The business of the Month is Wilcoxen Funeral Home at 2226 Jackson Avenue.

Contest rules: Winners cannot have artificial flowers and their yard will not be considered if they are used.