Dotson appointed to Grafton church

It is the intention of Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball and the cabinet of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church to appoint Rev. Matthew Dotson to Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Grafton. Rev. Dotson’s last Sunday at Good Shepherd UMC in Flatrock will be June 17. Rev. Dotson’s first Sunday at Church of the Good Shepherd UMC in Grafton will be July 1.

Rev. Dotson was appointed to Good Shepherd UMC in January 2002. In 2007, Rev. Dotson was a pastor at Good Shepherd and the former Saint Paul UMC, as they were put on a charge. In 2014, Saint Paul UMC merged with Good Shepherd UMC.

For 16 years, Matthew, his wife Julie, and children Brenna, Olivia, and Ethan have made Mason County their home and have made many lasting friendships. While living here, the Dotson’s have been involved in many church and community activities. The Dotson family have been involved at Roosevelt Elementary, coaching biddy league basketball, been involved at Point Pleasant Junior /Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) and its volleyball program.

Brenna graduated PPJ/SHS with the class of 2018 and will be attending West Virginia University in the fall. When school starts back in the fall, Olivia will be a junior at PPJ/SHS and Ethan Dotson will be a sixth grader at Taylor County Middle School.

All are invited to attend Rev. Matthew Dotson’s last Sunday service at Good Shepherd UMC on June 17 at 9:30 a.m.

All can come celebrate the Dotson family’s time and ministry with the church before the family starts their new adventure in Grafton.