Posted on by

Holzer recognizes pediatric sponsors


Jim and M’Lou Morrison were June sponsors.

Jim and M’Lou Morrison were June sponsors.


Holzer | Courtesy

VFW Post #4464, represented by Gary Fenderbosch, was a June sponsor.


Holzer | Courtesy

Farmers Bank, represented by Jennifer Rose and Jessica Edwards, were May sponsors.


Holzer | Courtesy

The Medical Shoppe, represented in the photo by Andrea Saunders and Dodie Vallee, were recognized as May sponsors.


Holzer | Courtesy

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer Gallipolis Pediatric Unit.

The Medical Shoppe, represented by Andrea Saunders and Dodie Vallee, as well as Farmers Bank, represented by Jennifer Rose and Jessica Edwards, were recognized as May sponsors. June sponsors are VFW Post #4464, represented by Gary Fenderbosch, and Jim and M’Lou Morrison.

The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please contact Linda Jeffers-Lester, Holzer Heritage Foundation, 740-446-5217.

Jim and M’Lou Morrison were June sponsors.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.14-June-1.jpgJim and M’Lou Morrison were June sponsors. Holzer | Courtesy

VFW Post #4464, represented by Gary Fenderbosch, was a June sponsor.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.14-June-2.jpgVFW Post #4464, represented by Gary Fenderbosch, was a June sponsor. Holzer | Courtesy

Farmers Bank, represented by Jennifer Rose and Jessica Edwards, were May sponsors.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.14-May-1.jpgFarmers Bank, represented by Jennifer Rose and Jessica Edwards, were May sponsors. Holzer | Courtesy

The Medical Shoppe, represented in the photo by Andrea Saunders and Dodie Vallee, were recognized as May sponsors.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.14-May-2.jpgThe Medical Shoppe, represented in the photo by Andrea Saunders and Dodie Vallee, were recognized as May sponsors. Holzer | Courtesy

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU