New Haven students honored

NEW HAVEN — A new award was presented at New Haven Elementary School this year, during the annual end of the year awards assembly.

The “Principal’s Character Award,” was presented to one student in each grade. Principal Walter Raynes explained it to the students, telling them that the award winners were chosen by the teachers. The students receiving the awards were kind, courteous, and encouraging to fellow children and staff, followed the rules, and completed their work.

Winners included: kindergarten, Ella Wright; first grade, Zahne Dangerfield; second grade, Callie Stephens; third grade, Kobe Moore; fourth grade, Katelyn Darst; fifth grade, Raegan Johnson; sixth grade, Angel Oldaker.

Ken and Sharon Vickers of Woodmen of the World attended the assembly to present to American History Award to Angel Oldaker.

Chandler McClanahan was the essay winner of a contest sponsored by the Wahama Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society. He was presented $50 by Catherine Hamm, Rho Kappa advisor and Wahama teacher, as well as Camryn Tyree, Rho Kappa president.

Several students were the recipients of the Continental Mathematics League (CML) awards. The CML is a series of five “meets” where students use their reading comprehension and higher-level thinking to solve math problems at their grade level.

Classroom winners were: Mr. Tyree’s class — Kinsey Roush, first, Edward Rose, second, Zaylee Wood, third; Mrs. Richardson’s class — Phoebe Richardson, first, Elijah Grady, second, Wyatt Harris and Payton Staats, third; Mrs. Northup — Emma Northup, first, Zoie Mayes, Kate Reynolds, Eli Rickard, second, AnnaBella Mankin, third.

Overall top scores in fifth grade: Emma Northup, first; Zoie Mayes, Kate Reynolds, Eli Rickard, second; Phoebe Richardson, third.

Perfect scores on all five meets: Emma Northup, fifth grade; Sawyer VanMatre and Bryce Zuspan, sixth grade.

Accelerated Reading (AR) Awards were presented to those who scored at least 100 points on their AR tests throughout the year. The recipients were AnnaBella Mankin, Angel Oldaker, Grace Engle, Hayden Lloyd, Charlie Long, Cade Blackshire, Carson Gibbs, Teagan Scott, Justice Cunningham, Kobe Moore, Zaylee Wood, Emma Northup, Eli Rickard, Phoebe Richardson, Trey Gilkey, Gracelynn Divita, Raelynn Fields, and Elijah Northup.

Top readers for the year were AnnaBella Mankin in the intermediate grades and Elijah Northup for the primary grades.

Tiger Stripe drawing winners (for going above and beyond) were: Cailey Baker, Masen Bartoe, Hannah Laudermilt, Kennedy Sayre, Zahne Dangerfield, Bella Lee, Winfield Waugh, Amelia Hatfield, Bradley Taylor, David Miller, Tressel Gibbs, Joseph Hoffman, Jo-Lee Jordan, Laila Gibbs, Ryleigh Fink, Brenton Cundiff, Payton Barnitz, Emma Northup, Gavin Hieronymus, Kloe Sigman.

Those who maintained an “A” honor roll throughout the year included: Gracie Divita, Nash Johnson, Audrey Reynolds, Sierra Rose, Trace Simpkins, Brayden Staats, Austin Blackshire, Madyson Dewitt, Talon Johnson, Kobe Moore, Shelby Roush, Payton Barnitz, Cade Blackshire, Grace Engle, Raelynn Jeffers, Jake Lilly, Teagan Scott, Fiona VanMatre, Mary Brinker, Tyler Northup, Maverick Painter, Shy Denney, AnnaBella Mankin, Emma Northup, Kate Reynolds, Eli Rickard, Phoebe Richardson, Dylan Duff, Zaylee Wood, Angel Oldaker, Sawyer VanMatre, Lillian Bowles, Nathan Fields, Carson Gibbs, Olivia Jeffers, Hallie Kearns, and Bryce Zuspan.

Thos who maintained an “A/B” honor roll throughout the year were: Lucas Bias, Tyler Dennis, Nevaeh Ford, Weston Jones, Dylan Jordan, Karley Roush, Alexis Weaver, President McCormick, Claire Ohlinger, Weston Starkey, Jayden Adkison, Taylor Hacker, Charlie Long, Rylann MacKnight, Hunter Miller, Chloe Rickard, Cyrus Rickard, Kayde Russell, Brady Burris, Lindsey Hacker, Logan Neil, Taylor Northup, Tori Roach, Kaycee Tennant, Mylie Young, Laney Barnitz, Eddie Flint, Carson Fowler, Reece Gerlach, Joseph Hoffman, Grant Roush, Van Tillis, Aden Young,

Those who were recognized for perfect attendance were: Lucas Bias, Nixey Davis, Grace Engle, Ryan Gibbs, Shane Hill, Kobe Moore, Kabella Ord, Haleigh Roush, Troy Sanders, Bryleigh Swisher, D’Lynn Warth, Delani Warth, and Davian Wears.

Hundreds of students were presented “responsible student” certificates for going the entire school year with no lunchtime detention. Also, other awards were presented to students by their individual classroom teachers.