Draper receives Master’s Degree

Steven Draper, son of the late Kathy Draper of New Haven, graduated on May 15 with the Highest Distinction honor with his Master of Education in Humane Education from Valparaiso University in conjunction with the Institute for Humane Education. Steven now lives in Washington state with his wife and family, where he is a Lead Software Engineer for the Department of Veterans Affairs, a solutionary running social-business owner, an endurance athletic coach, and ultra-marathoner.

