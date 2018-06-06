Quilts N’ Things club news

The Quilts ‘N Things Quilt Guild met at the court house annex on June 5.

A thank you card was read from the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston, thanking the group for 19 baby quilts and pop can tabs delivered in May.

Agnes Faber has won third place at the Quilt Show at the Cultural Center in Charleston for piecing on her “Lone Star” quilt.

A report was given on the progress of the Quilts of Valor which the group has been working on. These quilts will be presented to local veterans on Veteran’s Day, 2018. Another workshop is set for June 11.

The Block of the Month for June is “Flowers in the Wind” and for July it is “Stand Tall.”

For show and tell, Betty Rickard showed five blocks of the month; Daleanna Langford, two blocks of the month made with red, white, and blue fabric (she plans to incorporate her blocks of the month into a Quilt of Valor); Karen Thomas, block of the month and a table runner; Agnes Faber, block of the month in 30’s fabric and a “twister” donation quilt; Liz Rickard, block of the month.

Those who were in attendance, but did not have a show and tell were Catherine Yauger, Jamie Knapp, and Jane Coles.

Langford presented the program entitled “Flower Power.” She handed out a pattern called “The Woolen Will.” She made 16 of these blocks and assembled them into a donation quilt top.

The club has members from both Mason and Gallia counties.

Submitted by Club Secretary Catherine Yauger.