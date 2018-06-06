Kight up for Ohio Hospital Association Health Care Worker of the Year

Sharon Kight, nursing assistant, Surgical Services, Holzer Jackson, was recently recognized as Holzer Health System nominee for Health Care Worker of the Year Award, sponsored by the Ohio Hospital Association.

The following is a summary of the nomination that was sent in on behalf of Holzer for Kight:

“Sharon Kight has been an employee with Holzer Health System for over 25 years, and her contributions to our organization and community are too numerous to list. Sharon exhibits a tremendous heart; embodying compassion, generosity, and a selfless attitude. She is continually referred to as a ray of sunshine and is a great team player, providing excellent service with a phenomenal bedside manner. She is the kind of individual that wants to learn everything she can to make everyone else’s job easier. She truly loves her job and the patients she cares for and it is evident in the effort she brings to work every day.

The Ohio Hospital Association will recognize Kight and other candidates from hospitals throughout the state for being named their facility’s Health Care Worker of the Year at a special dinner in Columbus, Ohio, on June 5 where several Ohio caregivers will be presented awards, including the Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award. OHA asked that nominee criteria include great leader qualities, goes beyond the call of duty, reflects the mission and values of the organization, and gives back to the community.”

Kight joined Holzer in 1993 and has served in a variety of departments during her career with our organization. These areas include Urgent Care, Family Practice, Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Surgery Services, where she has spent the past eight years. “I love working at Holzer,” Kight shared. “We are a family and I’ve never wanted to go anywhere else.”

Kight resides in Jackson with her husband, Robert, and has four children: Jessica Gwosch, Andrea Smites, David Kight, and N.J. Kight, and eight grandchildren. Her hobbies include traveling, bike riding, and spending time with grandchildren and friends.

“I am honored to be nominated and excited to represent Holzer at such a wonderful event,” Kight continued. “I am blessed to be a part of such a wonderful group.”

Submitted by Holzer Health System.