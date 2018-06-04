Wahama holds 58th alumni banquet

Alumni and guests gathered at Wahama High School on May 26 for the 58th annual alumni banquet. Classes graduating in years ending in 8 celebrated reunions. The Class of1968 was the honored guest celebrating 50 years.

Alumni were greeted and registered by Mary Artis, Judy Duncan McWhorter, Mary Foster Hendricks, Diane Finnicum and Beverly Carson Knapp.

Rex Howard, president of the alumni association, welcomed everyone to the banquet. The invocation was given by Gary Green, Class of 1968. The meal was prepared by Sonya Zuspan and Amber Workman and served by the Sassafras 4-H Club.

Following the meal, Chloris Machir Gaul recognized veterans by announcing the name and branch of the military. Each veteran was given a red carnation with blue and white ribbon.

Mr. Alan Hart (Class of 1968) presented a brief class history and relived special moments. Sonya Yonker Roush introduced the Class of 1968. The remaining classes were introduced by Jim Stewart and Rex Howard.

Beverly Carson Knapp from the Wahama Alumni Association Scholarship Committee presented a total of $8,000 in scholarships to the following members of the Class of 2018: $1000 Individual award from a Wahama Alumnus to Mikenzie Warth of Hartford, daughter of Allen and Sherri Warth; $500 Individual award from A&R Roush Rentals and Jacobs Rentals to Destiny Sayre of New Haven, daughter of Kurt Sayre and Donita Sayre; $500 individual award from the Class of 1968 to Megan Roush of Letart, daughter of Mark Roush and Jessica Edwards; two $500 Alumni Association Dues Awards to Baylee Hoffman of Mason, daughter of Chris Hoffman and Angel Hoffman and Isaiah Pauley of Mason, son of James and Brooke Pauley.

This year, the Alumni Association’s special fund for scholarships enabled the Association to award nine additional $500 scholarships to the following seniors: Mattie Petry of Mason, daughter of Susan Petry; Madison VanMeter of New Haven, daughter of Matthew and Melissa VanMeter; Lauren Fields of Hartford, daughter of David Fields; Christopher Hesson of Letart, son of Heath Hesson and Christy Somerville; Tori Robinson of Mason, daughter of Kimberly Moyers; Kerigan Blake of Mason, daughter of Rodney and Rebecca Weaver; Natalie Rickard of Mason, daughter of Matt Rickard; Courtney Rickard of Mason, daughter of Matt Rickard; and Dalton Kearns of Mason, son of Rick and Stacy Kearns.. Alumni who are unable to attend the banquet are encouraged to pay dues and make donations to the scholarship fund.

A short business meeting was conducted and officers were elected for 2019. New officers are: President: Rex Howard; Co-President: Jim Stewart; Vice President: Chloris Machir Gaul; Co-Vice President: Sonya Yonker Roush; Treasurer: Diane Finnicum; Secretary: Beverly Carson Knapp; Historian: Susan Zuspan Winebrenner; and Committee Members: Judy Duncan McWhorter, Mary Foster Hendricks, Mary Artis and Judy Finnicum Eblin.

Gifts were given to attending members of the Classes of 1944 – 1950. Attendees at the alumni banquet came from nine different states. Three alumni traveled over 500 miles to attend the banquet, and one alumnus traveled over 1000 miles to attend the social hour. David King, Class of 1988 from Winter Garden, Florida received a gift for traveling the farthest to the banquet. Favors were provided by City National Bank and Farmers Bank. Door prizes were given from the following sponsors: Bob’s Market, Fast 4 U, Foxy Locks, Health Aid Pharmacy, Traveltime Tours and Thompson’s Hardware.

Those attending were: Class of 1944 – Ralph Sayre, New Haven; Class of 1946 – Orpha Weaver Fields, New Haven; Class of 1948 – Kathleen Grinstead Roush, New Haven; Danny Yonker, Mason; Evelyn Blessing Weirick, Ravenswood; Class of 1950 – Charlotte Cook Yonker, Mason; Class of 1953 – Donna Bumgarner Dotson, New Haven; Wilford Scarberry, Point Pleasant; Susannah Roush Lewis, Letart; Class of 1954 – Ruth Lieving Roush, Letart; John Pete Roush, Gallipolis; James Stewart, Chester; Mary Stewart Fowler, Point Pleasant; Class of 1956 – Pat Bennett Allensworth, Mason; Julia Edwards Willoughby, Letart; Betty Jones Rawlings, Mason; Braunda Lieving Ballou, E. Douglas, MA; Class of 1957 – Betty Capehart (Gene) Moore, Patriot OH; Class of 1958 – Linda Brinker Meadows, Letart; Orville Bush, Letart; Edna Crump Scarberry, Point Pleasant; Marshall (Vera) McMillion, Middleport; Agnes Young Roush, Mason; Class of 1959 – James Fry, Pomeroy; Class of 1960 – Nathan Roush, Mt Sterling, KY.

Class of 1961 – Susan Zuspan (Gordon) Winebrenner, Syracuse; Jackie Capehart Sisson, Mason; Pearl Nick Nicholson, Bellville IL; Class of 1962 – Larry E. Roush, Letart; Class of 1963 – Nick Howard, Richmond IN; Chloris Machir Gaul, Pomeroy; Gay Cartwright Sherman, Houston TX; Dewey Franklin (Nicholyn) Smith, Bidwell; Class of 1965 – Mary Artis, Point Pleasant; Judy Duncan McWhorter, Point Pleasant; Judy Finnicum Eblin, Rutland OH; Mary Foster Hendricks, Mason; Patty Thompson Johnson, Letart; Class of 1966 – Bonnie Blake (Gary) Crabtree, Parkersburg; Nancy Proffitt, Mason.

Class of 1968 – Larry (Twila) Frey, O Fallen MO; Gloria Gibbs (Larry) Compston, Lancaster OH; Sandra Gibbs (Archie) Morris, Charleston; Gary (Penny) Green, Wellston OH; Kathy Kaylor Eure, Frankford WV; Sandra Greer (James) Shell, New Haven; Alan Hart, Fayetteville WV; Kathy Ingels Farr, Mason; Rhonda Kaylor Wood, Letart; Kathy Roush Rickard, New Haven; Karen Staats Hindel, New Haven; Sonya Yonker Roush, Letart; Donna Lish Knapp, Long Bottom OH; Danny Mitchell, Ravenswood; Jerry Morgan, Letart; Jeanne Morgan, Parkersburg WV; Leonard Morris, Easley SC; Sharon Rollins (Alan) Coates, Point Pleasant; Diana Roush (Lee) Jeffers, New Haven; Jane Roush Bird, New Haven; Carol Stout Crow, Pomeroy; Lennie (Rhonda) Tennant, New Haven.

Class of 1970 – Beverly Carson Knapp, West Columbia; Terry (Elizabeth Jane) Foreman, Colonial Beach, VA; Stella King Morgan, Letart; Class of 1972 – David & Maria Mitchell Morgan, Point Pleasant; Class of 1975 – Diane Finnicum, Belpre OH; Rex Howard, New Haven; Class of 1984 – Suzie King (Howard) Francis, Pikeville KY; Paula Cunningham, Mason; Class of 1988 – David (Thea) King, Winter Garden FL; Class of 1989 – Matthew Rickard, Mason; Class of 1991 – David Fields, Hartford; Class of 1992 – Heath Hesson, Letart; Class of 1994 – Christy Kincaid Somerville, Letart; Class of 1996 – Brooke Kearns (James) Pauley.

Class of 2018 – Christopher (Amy Griffen) Hesson, Letart; Mikenzie (Sherri) Warth, New Haven; Destiny (Trey Sanders) Sayre, New Haven; Isaiah Pauley, Mason; Lauren Fields, Hartford; Natalie Rickard, Mason; Dalton (Clairy Keefer) Kearns, Mason; Alumni Scholarship Committee – Carol Browning, Mason.

Submitted by Beverly Knapp.