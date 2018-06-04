Writers Guild to host guest speaker

Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild will be hosting guest speaker, Dolly Withrow on Wednesday, June 6. To describe Dolly in a word, she is a “hoot.”

If you understand what we mean by that, you will enjoy meeting this witty wordsmith whose love of the English language will keep you entertained as well as informed.

For example, during a recent Writers Workshop at the Jackson County Library in Ripley, Withrow presented the topic, “Writer House Rules.” In describing whether or not to capitalize conjunctions in a title [i.e., “So Near and yet So Far”, wherein “yet” is the connecting word for two phrases], she had this to say: “Many people don’t know a conjunction from a copperhead or a preposition from a proposition, and what’s more, they don’t care. Generally, these folks are happy and well adjusted…they certainly don’t give a thought to capitalizing words in titles. Most are texting, tweeting, talking or eating. In other words, they live life to the fullest.”

However, she adds, “Since our rich language is our principal vehicle for communicating our ideas and feelings to our fellow human beings, we [writers, reporters and grammarians] need to keep it in good working order.”

She uses her teaching and writing skills to instruct, enlighten, and entertain her listeners. The public is invited to join the Point Pleasant Writers Guild on Wednesday, June 6, at the Mason County Library from 1 to 3 p.m.

Submitted by April Pyles.