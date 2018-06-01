Trying to capturing time

On Friday, local kindergartners who will make up the Point Pleasant High School Class of 2030 and seniors from the PPHS Class of 2018 buried their respective class time capsules on the lawn of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. The kindergartners will dig their time capsule up their senior year and replace it with their senior time capsule. Those seniors will dig up their time capsule at their 10-year reunion. Pictured are kindergartners and seniors from the Class of 2018 in front of PPJ/SHS.

