West Virginia Vietnam mobile wall visits

The West Virginia Vietnam mobile wall will be on site for public view this weekend. The wall contains 731 names of individuals who are all from West Virginia. West Virginia had more K.I.A.’s, per capita, than any other state. The West Virginia Vietnam mobile wall has added a new section to include West Virginian’s who gave their lives in modern day wars. The mobile wall will be on display Saturday, June 2, in Harris Riverfront Park at the 10th Street flood wall entrance from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony being held at 10 a.m.

