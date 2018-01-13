GPD officer to serve as NAACP speaker

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Patrolman Mark Still will be the keynote speaker for the annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration hosted by the Southeastern Ohio NAACP Branch that serves Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence Counties; and again this year they are partnering up with the University of Rio Grande MLK Committee and the RSVP of the Ohio Valley.

This celebration is open to the public free of charge and will be held at Paint Creek Regular Missionary Baptist Church, 833 Third Ave., Gallipolis, Ohio at 1 p.m. this Monday.

Still is a 10-year law enforcement veteran. In his current position as a patrolman with the Gallipolis Police Department, he serves as the Gallipolis Police Department’s K-9 handler, a member of the special response team, and is a member of the police department’s honor guard. In addition, he serves on the Buckeye Hills Criminal Justice Advisory Board and is the Commander for the Gallipolis Law Enforcement Explorer program.

Susan Rogers, director of RSVP of the Ohio Valley (whose home office is in Jackson) will announce and introduce the MLK Contest Winners and Honorable Mentions at this event in Gallipolis. Local residents will have the chance to hear the top three winners present their speeches at the MLK celebration in Gallipolis.

