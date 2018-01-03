WEST COLUMBIA — Mary Elizabeth (Zuspan) Crookham Froendt, 90, of West Columbia, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2018, at Overbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Middleport, Ohio.

She was born May 19, 1927, in West Columbia, a daughter of the late Ira Kenneth and Eunice Mae (Selby) Zuspan. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her first husband, William Carlos Crookham; her second husband, John Edwin Froendt; son, John Edwin Froendt Jr; brothers, Charles and Raymond Zuspan and sister, Ina Breeden.

She was a 1945 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a member of the band when the tollbooths were freed on the Mason & Pomeroy Bridge. She was a retired electrician from Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation, Ravenswood. She was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5668 Ravenswood. Mary was a former secretary for Holzer Hospital and a former Life Insurance Agent for Farm and Family. She was a former 4-H club leader and a founding member of the Mason County Fair Board. Mary was active in the Mason County Farm Museum and helped organize the building of the Zuspan Shelter. She was a member of the Peniel United Methodist Church, Letart. Mary organized the Hartford Hikers 4-H club and her and her family were the Mason County Fair Sweepstakes winners for five years. She was a lifelong 4-H all star and a national 4-H conference winner from 1946-1947 and recipient of the 4-H “I Dare You Award” Mary was proud that each of her children became 4-H all stars as well. Mary raised and enjoyed A.K.C. Siberian Huskies on her farm Sunshine Acres. Upon retirement from Kaiser she perfected weaving rugs for which she showed and exhibited at the Mountain State Arts and Crafts Fair, her motto was “A room without a rug is like a kiss without a hug” Mary was inducted into the Mountain State Arts and Craft Fair Hall of Fame.

Survivors include her daughters, Carla Dawn Wallace of Lancaster, Ohio, Karen Lynn (Les) Facemyer of Ripley, and Sharon Ann (Randsdell) Gough of Nokesville, Va.; brother, E. Jay Zuspan of New Market, Va.; sisters, Helen Halstead of Letart, Ruth Smith of Warrenton, Va., Bertha Ann (Bob) Adams of McConnellsburg, Pa. and Betty (Vic) Johnson of California, Md.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family holds a special place in the hearts for friend and caregiver Krista Roach.

Service will be Saturday, 1 p.m., January 6, 2018, at the Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with Claudia Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Zuspan Cemetery, West Columbia. Visitation will be Friday, January 5, 2018 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to the Mason County 4-H Dining Hall C/O Foglesong Funeral Home P.O. Box 367, Mason, WV 25260.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: foglesongfuneralhome.com