Looking back, ‘moving’ forward

After many years on the corner of Second and Main streets, the Point Pleasant Register will be moving “uptown” on Monday, April 2 to its new location at 510 Main Street, in what many remember as the former Rardins’ Shoe Center. While preparing to move, staff have been going through years of items and file cabinets that run deep, uncovering some rare finds, like this undated photo taken during a parade in the 500-block of Main Street. Also pictured are people standing on the balcony of the Register’s new location, as well as blasts from the past like Thompson’s Drug Store and long-gone restaurants. More vintage photos to come this week as the Register prepares for its next chapter.

After many years on the corner of Second and Main streets, the Point Pleasant Register will be moving “uptown” on Monday, April 2 to its new location at 510 Main Street, in what many remember as the former Rardins’ Shoe Center. While preparing to move, staff have been going through years of items and file cabinets that run deep, uncovering some rare finds, like this undated photo taken during a parade in the 500-block of Main Street. Also pictured are people standing on the balcony of the Register’s new location, as well as blasts from the past like Thompson’s Drug Store and long-gone restaurants. More vintage photos to come this week as the Register prepares for its next chapter. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.28-Parade-3.jpg After many years on the corner of Second and Main streets, the Point Pleasant Register will be moving “uptown” on Monday, April 2 to its new location at 510 Main Street, in what many remember as the former Rardins’ Shoe Center. While preparing to move, staff have been going through years of items and file cabinets that run deep, uncovering some rare finds, like this undated photo taken during a parade in the 500-block of Main Street. Also pictured are people standing on the balcony of the Register’s new location, as well as blasts from the past like Thompson’s Drug Store and long-gone restaurants. More vintage photos to come this week as the Register prepares for its next chapter. File photo