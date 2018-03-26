The hunt is on

The annual Point Pleasant Easter egg hunt was held this past weekend at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, organized by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Despite the cool temperatures and other Easter events around the community being delayed, the hunt went on as scheduled with the Easter Bunny in attendance. More photos from the egg hunt appear inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com.

Erin Perkins |OVP