Anticipating Easter

MASON COUNTY — Easter is quickly approaching and several holiday events have been set to mark the occasion – from the traditional Easter egg hunts, to a unique parade retracing the steps of Jesus Christ.

Easter parade

The annual Mason County Easter Parade, depicting the life of Christ from birth to resurrection is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 on Main Street in Point Pleasant. The Mason County Teens for Life are once again hosting. This is the third year that they are attempting to portray the Easter story in a panoramic way. According to organizers, local churches are coming together to help make this possible by committing to a float that will portray a Biblical scene. An invitation to participate in the Easter Parade is extended to churches and ministries, also local 4-H groups, sports teams, pageant queens, marching groups, etc. If your church or group would like to take part please contact Denise Bonecutter at 304-593-6939 or email at missdenise3216@yahoo.com, or Wayne Sanders at 304-812-8132.

Egg hunts

The Point Pleasant Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church will take place on Saturday, March 24. The annual event starts at 2 p.m. at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, following the Easter Parade on Main Street. The Easter Bunny will be making his appearance for the event as well. There will be grand prizes in every age group, as well as other prizes for those who find the specially marked eggs. However, every egg found will have a treat inside. The entire event is free and church volunteers have been spending weeks stuffing 3,000 plastic eggs with candy for the big hunt. When arriving at the park, areas will be marked for specific age groups to hunt. Those areas are: children ages one to three years old (this is the only area where adults are permitted to assist children with hunting eggs); four-five years old; six to seven years old; eight to nine years old; 10-12 years old. Egg hunters need to arrive early and be at their stations, ready to go promptly at 2 p.m. The whole hunt is over in about 15 minutes, but it’s a frantic and fun 15 minutes, according to those who attend.

The New Haven Easter egg hunt is set for noon, Saturday, March 24 at the ball fields. The town of New Haven is accepting donations for the hunt. Filled Easter baskets, toys, candy and monetary donations can be taken to the town hall during regular business hours. For more information, contact Recorder Roberta Hysell at 304-882-3203.

The town of Mason has set its Easter egg hunt for noon, Saturday, March 24 at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, with March 31 as the rain date. Candy and prizes for children will be offered at this free event.

Easter programs

An Easter program for senior citizens will be held at the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant on March 29 at 10 a.m. That will also be the date for Easter goodies, including punch and cookies, at the Mason center.

The Mason County Community Cantata (MCCC) will be celebrating its 11th annual Easter show on March 24 and March 25 at 7 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Cantata Director Larry Jones advises guests to arrive early for optimal seating. A nursery will be available as well. Jones explained the cantata is comprised of over 30 voices with approximately 15 churches represented among these individuals. The program for this year is titled, “Love Took His Breath Away.” This year, the Bend Area Choir, directed by Travis Cullen, will also be joining the MCCC for the Easter show. The event is free of charge, but an offering box will be available for guests at the entrance where the ushers stand. All proceeds will be going to the Mason County Homeless Shelter.

Lenten lunches

The Season of Lent is under way as are annual Lenten Luncheon Series hosted by the Mason County Ministerial Association (MCMA) and churches around the Bend Area.

In Point Pleasant, the free luncheon series starts at 11:40 a.m. every Wednesday at the Trinity UM Church fellowship hall, with different churches providing meals and messages. On Good Friday, the series will wrap up with a community service at the the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church at noon with Pastor Chip Bennett speaking. The following churches, and their pastors, have confirmed to participate on the following remaining days of the series: March 14, 11:40 a.m., Krebs Chapel/Union Charge United Methodist Churches, Pastor John Bumgardner; March 21, 11:40 a.m., Bellemead United Methodist Church, speaker to be announced; March 28, 11:40 a.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Pastor Matt Dotson.

In the Bend Area, the Lenten Lunches are all held at the Mason United Methodist Church on Second Street. The lunches take place Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. Meals are provided by area churches, with a different speaker each week. The service will include a song and a sermon of 10-15 minutes, in order to allow workers to use their hour-long lunch to attend. A donation is taken for the lunch, but is not required. All donations this year will go to the Upper Mason Parish Scholarship Fund, which provides two $500 scholarships to Bend Area seniors who regularly attend a Methodist church. The following churches, and their pastors, have confirmed to participate on the following remaining days of the series March 15 – New Haven United Methodist Church, Pastor Tom Bechette; and, March 22 – Faith Baptist Church, Pastor Josh Waybright.

In addition, the St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Haven is hosting its annual Friday evening Lenten fish dinners. The dinners will be held weekly at 4 p.m. up to, and including, Good Friday. Those attending will have their choice of fried fish, baked fish, or a salmon patty, choice of sides, dessert and drink for a $12 donation. According to member Sheila Roush, proceeds go back into the community for a number of charitable projects.

The St. Paul Lutheran Church will also be the site of the Upper Mason Cooperative Palm Sunday evening service on March 25. It will begin at 7 p.m., with Rev. Patrice Weirick speaking.

Easter Sunday will be April 1.

(Editor’s note: This story contains only events the Point Pleasant Register has been notified about. If you have an Easter event you’d like to submit to the Register, you may do so free of charge by emailing it to pprnews@aimmediamidwest.com or by dropping it off at the newspaper office at 200 Main Street.)

Pictured is Kacee Young, last year’s winner of the $10 egg in the 0-3 age group at the Mason Easter egg hunt. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_4.11-PPR-Mason-1.jpg Pictured is Kacee Young, last year’s winner of the $10 egg in the 0-3 age group at the Mason Easter egg hunt. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Jesus rises from the tomb at the end of the last year’s annual Easter Parade on Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_4.14-PPR-Easter.jpg Jesus rises from the tomb at the end of the last year’s annual Easter Parade on Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant. Beth Sergent | OVP

Listing of holiday events