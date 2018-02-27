Remembering their students

POINT PLEASANT — The staff from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS), as well as the Mason County Career Center (MCCC) held an outdoor lunch available to Mason County students, staff, and all other public employees on Tuesday.

The free lunch, served during the statewide walkout, consisted of hot dogs, chips, and drinks, all of which was donated from the staff to the community. These initiatives were taking place to be sure students who rely on getting fed at school, had options during the walkout.

PPHS Social Studies Teacher Chris O’Dell said, “We knew there would be kids in the community who weren’t going to get fed, we wanted to offer that opportunity out to them, if they could get here…we wanted all the public employees, other schools, if they needed lunch come up and get it.”

O’Dell added staff members were willing to deliver meals to students who contacted them as well.

“We still want to support and care about our students,” School Nurse Linda Ward said. “Just because we’re not working, doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about them and want to share with them.”

“It’s always about the students…regardless of what people think, we miss them,” added Special Education Teacher Kara Fetty.

O’Dell commented, “We all kind of came together, somebody was going to buy hot dogs, somebody was going to buy buns, the vocational school said they would supply part of it, high school said we’d supply part of it…its been across the school voluntary…I don’t think there is anybody here who hasn’t volunteered. We’ve had a great deal of community support and all of the teachers that I know at this school and the vocational school, I speak for them as well, we’re very, very honored that we’re getting this community support.”

O’Dell added the Mason County school administration and Mason County school board have been a great support system for the Mason County staff as well.

Editor’s note: The lunch was planned prior to the announcement that the statewide walkout would end and classes would resume on Thursday.

Staff from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School and the Mason County Career Center provided lunch for students and all public employees on Tuesday. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0228.Hotdogs1.jpg Staff from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School and the Mason County Career Center provided lunch for students and all public employees on Tuesday. Hotdogs, chips, and drinks were provided at PPJ/SHS for students and anyone who needed a free lunch on Tuesday. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0228.Hotdogs2.jpg Hotdogs, chips, and drinks were provided at PPJ/SHS for students and anyone who needed a free lunch on Tuesday. Mason County Schools Staff outside of PPJ/SHS encouraging community support prior to the announcment the statewide walkout would end. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0228.Hotdogs3.jpg Mason County Schools Staff outside of PPJ/SHS encouraging community support prior to the announcment the statewide walkout would end.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

