Raising their voices

OHIO VALLEY — Talented local singers from area schools are making their voices heard.

The Point Pleasant High School Honor’s Choir, comprised of 17 students, along with Wahama High School’s Honor Choir, comprised of eight students, attended the West Virginia University (WVU) College of Creative Arts 2018 High School Choral Festival in Morgantown on Feb. 17.

The students of PPHS Honor’s Choir included Aubrey Alford, Grant Bale, Ben Browning, Gracie Cottrill, Erin Davis, Alex Gibbs, Morgan Miller, Katie Moody, Nick Newell, Cierra Porter, Salem Russell, Matthew Smith, Jacob Shull, Taylor Tatterson, Bryce Tayengco, C.J. Thornton, Blake Towe, Kendra Williams, Jimmie Wood, and Cohen Yates.

The students of Wahama’s Honor’s Choir included Paige Berkely, Adriana Boswell, Haley King, Gabriella Menendez, Nicholas Miller, Jacob Rollins, Walker Stanhope, and Hope Zuspan.

Hendricks shared the event lasted all day with the students practicing during the day and performing together in the evening. She added students from West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania were at the choral festival totaling 300 student performers.

Hendricks said the composer of the show Ola Gjeilo accompanied the student performers on the piano when they sang his piece, “The Ground,” and after the performance stayed after to have a question and answer session with the student performers.

The Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) Choir has also kept busy with performances throughout the state.

Eight students from the Point Pleasant Junior High School (PPJHS) Choir performed at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium for the West Virginia American Choral Director’s Association (WVACDA) which lasted the weekend of Jan. 25 to Jan. 27. PPJHS Choir Director Crystal Hendricks commented that she is a member of the WVACDA.

Hendricks shared the following students from seventh through ninth grades were selected for the PPJHS All State Choir to perform including Addy Cottrill, Zoe Enos, Olivia Boggess, Avery Richardson, Brooks Pearson, Matthew Kincaid, Josh Towe, and Wesley Grime.

Hendricks shared the maximum amount of students a school could have perform was eight. She commented a total of 250 students performed at the WVACDA.

Hendricks said her students performed approximately five to six songs including the pieces, “He Never Failed Me Yet,” and “Gloria.”

