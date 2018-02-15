A career in nursing

POINT PLEASANT — Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) gives future nursing students the option of completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) as well as completing select Master’s programs, close to home.

Deanna Pope, professor and coordinator of the MOVC Nursing Program, shared she has been teaching at MOVC since 2004. Pope said she teaches several courses including community nursing courses, public health nursing courses, and the foundational and fundamental courses for nursing clinicals. She added that she also has administrative duties.

“I taught a semester just as an adjunct clinical and then the following year they had a full-time position over here and I had just finished my Master’s degree at that time, so it just lead into that,” she said. “I never really thought in my mind when I left nursing school I was going to go into education, but I love it. Tt’s the best of both worlds because I get to actually practice…helping with these students and teach.”

She explained the MOVC has offered nursing programs since 2001 where students could complete their BSN and take Master’s programs to become family nurse practitioners, nursing educators, nursing administrators, and mid-wives. Pope said the MOVC works in collaboration with St. Mary’s School of Nursing where students can complete a two-year program for an Associate of Science in Nursing.

Pope stated, “That’s what I think is great in our area, that if you need to get into the work force pretty fast…they have that option with St. Mary’s, but yet we can still help them with that foundation of getting those generals out of the way here, and then lead on in to get their associate’s degree, and then continue with their RN to BSN online while they’re working.”

Pope said that future nursing students are evaluated based on a points system for admission into the nursing program. Admission into the BSN program is competitive. Applicants must meet the general admission requirements of Marshall University (MU) which is available in the MU Undergraduate Catalog. Applications for the BSN program are available on the MU Nursing website and are due by Jan. 15 of the year the applicant would like to began their first fall semester. Pope explained that automatic admission into the nursing program is granted to high school seniors with an ACT composite of 24 or higher and a high school GPA of 2.5 or higher. She said that if students do not meet these requirements their freshmen year, the students may be accepted into the nursing program at sophomore level considering they have a 2.5 GPA or higher. Pope said the nursing program at MOVC has two full-time nursing instructors including herself and Debra Greene. She shared MOVC will hire adjunct professors as needed.

Pope stated, “We have an open door policy. We’re here to help with questions, with whatever situations you may have. It’s not like you have to schedule an appointment always to come to us. We are a smaller campus, so we do try to know our students by name and help them with any questions or concerns that they have.”

Pope shared the MOVC will be having a blood drive on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marshall University MOVC students in the Nursing program, such as Nathan Loomis, far right, can learn and practice hands-on nursing skills and practices in their simulation lab while receiving instruction by their professors, such as Deanna Pope. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0214.Nursing1.jpg Marshall University MOVC students in the Nursing program, such as Nathan Loomis, far right, can learn and practice hands-on nursing skills and practices in their simulation lab while receiving instruction by their professors, such as Deanna Pope. Deanna Pope showing her student Nathan Loomis how to listen and record a patient’s heartbeat through a stethoscope. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0214.Nursing2.jpg Deanna Pope showing her student Nathan Loomis how to listen and record a patient’s heartbeat through a stethoscope.

Close-to-home option for nursing students

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

