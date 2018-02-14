MU president visits Mason County schools

POINT PLEASANT — President of Marshall University (MU) Jerome Gilbert visited three Mason County high schools Wednesday, including Point Pleasant High School, Hannan High School, and Wahama High School for his, “The Rest of Your Life Begins at Marshall University,” high school tour.

For his visit at PPHS, Gilbert, along with Director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) Homer Preece, Recruitment Coordinator Lila Mangus, and Director of Admissions Tammy Johnson explained to students the benefits of choosing MU as their future university.

Gilbert stated, “I wanted to tell the students personally that I want you to be a student at Marshall University because we’re a university that wants students like you from West Virginia, and I think when you come to Marshall, you’ll find it’s a very friendly place, and we like to say it’s a family environment.”

Gilbert showed the students an informational video about MU explaining its history, the various majors students can take, and how students can best utilize the Huntington campus.

Gilbert shared that MU will be a culturally familiar environment for Mason County students. He said, “the students in this area will be comfortable.”

Gilbert commented that most of the students who apply to MU are from the Southern and Central parts of West Virginia and he sees success from students of Mason County. He said that Mason County students have options considering the MOVC. Gilbert explained the MOVC is a, “great option for students who are not fully ready to go away,” and would like to begin their education close to home.

Gilbert stated, “I have two goals, the first goal is to convince you to go to college because I believe strongly in the college experience and what it can do for you, and my second goal is to have you come to Marshall. I truly believe college transforms lives and I’ve seen it in many, many students who have left the university a much stronger and better person ready to take on the world.”

Preece spoke to students about being future MU students and how the MOVC may be an option for them.

“The school, high school, I went to is very much like Point Pleasant, almost the same size…so I needed a little bit of extra help, that’s what you’re going to get at Marshall.”

Preece added, “I want to talk about MOVC a little bit because we have several programs, we have nursing, if you’re looking to go into nursing we have the BSN, we have social work, if you want to do that, we also have a RBA degree which is a general studies, you can go into that, but about half of any other program, you can get your start at MOVC. So if you’re not quite ready to go away to school, you can stay at home.”

Johnson spoke to students about the admission processes for future MU students and financial aid options.

“We will maximize the amount of aid you get,” said Johnson.

Johnson shared that an open house will be held on Feb. 19 at the Huntington campus for Sophomore to Senior level students.

Mangus presented students with information about the university which they could review and take home with them. Students were able to fill out applications for MU at no cost with the MU staff standing by to answer questions.

Homer Preece speaking to PPHS students about the Mid-Ohio Valley Center. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0216.GilbertVisit.jpg Homer Preece speaking to PPHS students about the Mid-Ohio Valley Center. MU President Jerome Gilbert speaking to PPHS students about attending Marshall University. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_0216.GilbertVisit2.jpg MU President Jerome Gilbert speaking to PPHS students about attending Marshall University.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing.