‘Banking’ on support

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant city officials are “banking” on building something both with, and for, the community when it comes to the proposed splash pad at Krodel Park.

The momentum in financing this project continues with the latest donation made by Farmers Bank for $1,000. This helps bring the splash pad closer to a reality.

“With the donation given by the fine folks of Farmers Bank we are getting ever so close to meeting our goal of $70,000 plus for the splash pad,” Mayor Brian Billings said. “We still have a ways to go but I feel confident we will make it.”

A statement from Farmers Bank about the donation, reads: “Farmers Bank appreciates the hard work and dedication that is evident by the success of the Krodel Park and Point Pleasant Splash Pad committee. It has been our pleasure working with this dedicated group through numerous local events and fundraisers. Pride, unity, passion, love, commitment…these are the characteristics of this group and as a community minded bank, it is our pleasure to support these efforts to make Point Pleasant a better place to work, live and play.”

City officials and volunteers on the project are hopeful ground can be broken this year on the splash pad and fundraising efforts are continuing forward.

“The upcoming bingo games on Saturday, March 24 at the American Legion Hall and our street collection day set for Saturday, April 7 are just a few more ways we are hoping to reach the goal,” Billings add. “If anyone would like to donate or purchase a brick for $75, you can do so by contacting the Point Pleasant City Building at 304-675-2360. I am so grateful to those individuals, businesses and organizations that have donated.”

Pictured from left, representing Farmers Bank are Brianna Decker, Brenda Darst, Mark Groves, Paul Reed and Mike Lieving. Representing the Point Pleasant Splash Pad are Mayor Brian Billings, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.7-Farmers.jpg Pictured from left, representing Farmers Bank are Brianna Decker, Brenda Darst, Mark Groves, Paul Reed and Mike Lieving. Representing the Point Pleasant Splash Pad are Mayor Brian Billings, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard and City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

Krodel Park Splash Pad fund gets boost

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.