More splash pad donations propel project forward

POINT PLEASANT — The momentum is building for the splash pad project at Krodel Park, with additional components being sponsored.

The City of Point Pleasant and its recreation committee, reports Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram of Pomeroy, Ohio; Mark Porter Ford of Jackson, Ohio; and Mark Porter Used Car Superstore Autoplex of Athens, Ohio recently purchased two components, The Curvy Jet Manifold and Arch Jet, for the splash pad. David and Maria Morgan of Point Pleasant also recently purchased the Bubbler Component and bought four commemorative bricks for the splash pad.

Mayor Brian Billings said he’s hopeful construction can begin on the splash pad this year. He said no donation is “too small” and the city is appreciative of any they receive.

More businesses have committed to purchasing components and a special splash pad bingo event is planned for March 24 at the American Legion Post #2 in Point Pleasant. A roadside collection in front of the city building will then be held the first Saturday in April. Billings said after these events, the money in hand and the money needed to finish the project will be assessed. As it stands now, Billings guessed the fund total was nearing $50,000 with the most current project estimate being around $70,000. Still, more donations and sponsorships are needed to start construction.

“It (breaking ground) is getting closer,” Billings said. “I’m very encouraged.”

As mentioned, commemorative, personalized bricks are also being sold for the project and last month Billings challenged those on city council to see if they could each sell five bricks before the next meeting. Bricks are available through council members, city officials or by stopping in at the Point Pleasant Municipal Building.

The splash pad project has a Facebook page for those wishing to participate in the fundraisers or for more information.

