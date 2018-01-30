Stewart-Johnson VFW Post honors ‘the best’

MASON — Three Mason County first responders have won district awards from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and will now advance to state competition.

Natural Resources Police Officer Bryan Hill, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Holly Davis, and New Haven Firefighter Greg Kaylor were all chosen as first responders of the year by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. The three went on to the district competition, where they were chosen there as well.

Stewart-Johnson Post Commander Ray Varian recently presented Hill, Davis and Kaylor with certificates at the New Haven fire station. They will also be recognized during the post’s Loyalty Day Dinner on April 29.

Hill has been a West Virginia Natural Resource police officer in Mason County for the past four years. He was recently named the West Virginia Natural Resource Officer of the Year for 2017.

A member of the West Virginia Honor Guard, Hill also maintains the department Facebook page, “WV Natural Resource Police.” Hill hails from Kentucky, where he served as a resource police officer for nearly five years before moving to West Virginia. He and his wife have a four-month-old daughter.

Davis is an EMT with the Mason County EMS. She also serves as a dispatcher.

A resident of Rutland, Davis is a firefighter with the Rutland Fire Department. She comes from a long line of emergency services workers, including an uncle who is an EMT, and a father, mother, aunt and grandmother who are former EMTs. Davis’ father is the present chief of the Rutland Fire Department, and her uncle serves as assistant chief.

Kaylor is an over 40-year veteran of the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department, joining the junior department at the age of 14. Serving as both a past chief and president of the department, he has also held the positions of junior fire chief, secretary, and lieutenant. Kaylor currently serves as the fire department’s financial auditor, chairperson of the fundraising committee, and chairman of the grievance committee.

A former EMT, Kaylor has also worked as a dispatcher for the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, police officer for the Town of New Haven, a sheriff’s deputy, and chief of police for the Town of Mason.

Mason County first responders of the year chosen

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

