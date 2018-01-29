Candidates beat filing deadline

POINT PLEASANT — With the filing deadline for the May Primary having been this past Saturday, voters now have clear choices for local, state and congressional offices. Voters will also be deciding an excess levy for Mason County Schools.

According to the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley, as of Monday afternoon, the following had filed to run for office:

Mason County Commission: Tracy Doolittle (R), Point Pleasant, District II. Doolittle, an incumbent, is running for re-election and a second term in office. Challenging Doolittle in the GOP primary will be Dee Dee Sword Rodgers (R), Point Pleasant, District II. For the Democrats, Pauletta Randolph King (D), Point Pleasant, District II, has also filed as has K.D. Hess (D), Leon, District II. Those running for this seat must live in magisterial districts I or II. County commissioners are elected to six-year terms.

Mason County Circuit Clerk: Suzi Caldwell (D), Point Pleasant, is the lone Democrat to file for this office. Caldwell was appointed to this position in July 2017 following the retirement of former Circuit Clerk Bill Withers. Elizabeth A. Jones (R), is the lone Republican to file for this office. The candidate winning this race will serve out Withers’ unexpired term which ends in 2022.

Mason County Board of Education: Dale Shobe (incumbent), Leon, District II. Jared Billings (incumbent), Gallipolis Ferry, District IV. Jeff Wittman, Point Pleasant, District III. Ashley Thomas Cossin, Leon, District II. David Lee Siders, Point Pleasant, District II. Barry Sharp, Leon, District II. Mickey Whalen, Point Pleasant, District II. There can be no more than two candidates elected from the same district. Not up for reelection are seats held by School Board Members Rhonda Tennant and Meagan Bonecutter. Tennant is from District 1 while Bonecutter is from District III. Candidates running for the board of education will be elected on May 8 and begin their terms on July 1. These are four-year terms.

As previously reported, the Mason Count Board of Education voted to place the excess levy renewal on the May 8 primary election ballot. A levy has continuously been in place in Mason County since 1950. It has been noted by school administration officials that the approval of the $7.5 million levy will not increase taxes for the citizens.

Superintendent of Schools Jack Cullen had previously stated one of the top benefits of the levy is the extra staff it provides. Presently, 10 additional professional and 41 service personnel above what the state formula provides are employed with levy funds. Additional nurses, licensed practical nurses, aides for students with high needs, and counselors are among the positions above the state aid funding. The levy also funds school supplies, helps with maintaining and operating school facilities and more. Additional information will be supplied on the levy in upcoming editions.

Also filing are candidates for their respective party’s executive committees. Those filing for the Democratic County Executive Committee are Agnes Roush, Mason, District 1; Linda Lou Brewer, New Haven, District II; Shirley Livingston, Leon, District III; Bonnie J. Fruth, Point Pleasant, District IV; Linda Morris, Point Pleasant, District VI; Jerrie L. Howard, Point Pleasant, District VI; Freeda Mayes, Ashton, District VIII; Marty Reed, Point Pleasant, District V. Tom McNeely, Point Pleasant, District V; Timothy J. Stewart, Mason, District I; Floyd Sayre, Point Pleasant, District IV; Jeffrey R. Fowler, Mason, District I; Scott Brewer, New Haven, District II; Randall Mayes, Ashton, District VIII; Kevin Fooce, Point Pleasant, District VI; Greg Barker, Leon, District III; Marc Kearns, Letart, District III.

Those filing for the Republican County Executive Committee are Sarah Stover, Mason, District I; Katie Zellmer, Apple Grove, District VIII; Anna Maria Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District VII; Olivia Burdette Warner, Point Pleasant, District VI; Dianne Buxton Buck, Leon, District III; Merlie Hart, Leon, District IV; Ricky Kearns, Mason, District I; Jacob G. Hill, Point Pleasant, District V; R. Michael Shaw, Jr., Leon, District III; Jim Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District VII; Curtis “Curt” McConihay, Point Pleasant, District IV; Lloyd A. Akers, Point Pleasant, District VI.

14th Delegate District Executive Committee GOP: Anna Maria Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District VII; Jim Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District VII.

Third Congressional District Executive Committee GOP: Anna Maria Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District VII; Jim Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District VII.

Fourth Senatorial District Executive Committee GOP: Anna Maria Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District VII; Jim Butler, Gallipolis Ferry, District VII.

One man and one woman from each district in the county can be elected to their respective party’s executive committee. Executive committee members will be decided in the May Primary.

Conservation District Supervisor: Chuck T. Lipscomb, Letart. Conservation District Supervisor is elected in the May Primary.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, the following have filed:

U.S. Senate: Don Blankenship (R), Sprigg; Evan Jenkins (R), Huntington; Thomas (Tom) Willis (R), Martinsburg. Bo Copley (R), Delbarton; Incumbent Joseph Manchin, III (D), Fairmont; Patrick Morrisey (R), Harpers Ferry; Jack Newbrough (R), Weirton; Paula Jean Swearengin (D), Coal City.

U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 3: Paul E. Davis (D), Huntington. Richard Ojeda, II, (D), Holden. Rupie Phillips (R), Lorado. Ayne Amjad (R), Beckley. Marty Gearheart (R), Bluefield. Mr. Shirley Love (D), Oak Hill. Janice “Byrd” Hagerman (D), Mt. Hope. Conrad Lucas (R), Huntington. Carol Miller (R), Huntington. Philip Payton (R), Milton. Rick Snuffer (R), Grandview.

State Senate, Senatorial District 4: Eric J. Tarr (R), Scott Depot. Incumbent Mark Drennan (R), Hurricane. Brian Prim (D), Fraziers Bottom.

House of Delegates, District 13: Incumbent Scott Brewer (D), New Haven. Incumbent Joshua Kurt Higginbotham (R), Poca. Scott Cadle (R), Letart.

House of Delegates, District 14: Incumbent Jim Butler (R), Gallipolis Ferry. Brianne Solomon (D), Culloden.

Cromley said the random lottery which will decide ballot placement will be held at 9 a.m., Feb. 20.

