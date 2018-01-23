Filing deadline this Saturday: Latest listing of candidates for May Primary run

POINT PLEASANT — With the filing deadline for the May Primary looming on Saturday, more candidates have filed for local, state and congressional offices.

According to the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley, as of Tuesday afternoon, the following had filed to run for office:

Mason County Commission: Tracy Doolittle (R), Point Pleasant, District II. Doolittle, an incumbent, is running for re-election and a second term in office. Challenging Doolittle in the GOP primary will be Dee Dee Sword Rodgers (R), Point Pleasant, District II. For the democrats, Pauletta Randolph King, District, Point Pleasant, District II, has also filed. Those running for this seat must live in magisterial districts I or II. County commissioners are elected to six-year terms.

Mason County Circuit Clerk: Suzi Caldwell (D), Point Pleasant. Caldwell was appointed to this position in July 2017 following the retirement of former Circuit Clerk Bill Withers. The candidate winning this race will serve out Withers’ unexpired term with ends in 2022.

Mason County Board of Education: Dale Shobe (incumbent), Leon, District II. Jared Billings (incumbent), Gallipolis Ferry, District IV. Jeff Wittman, Point Pleasant, district III. Ashley Thomas Cossin, Leon, District II. David Lee Siders, Point Pleasant, District II. There can be no more than two candidates elected from the same district. Not up for reelection are seats held by School Board Members Rhonda Tennant and Meagan Bonecutter. Tennant is from district 1 while Bonecutter is from district III. Candidates running for the board of education will be elected on May 8 and begin their terms on July 1. These are four-year terms.

Also filing are candidates for their respective party’s executive committees. Those filing for the Democratic County Executive Committee are Agnes Roush, Mason, District 1; Linda Lou Brewer, New Haven, District II; Shirley Livingston, Leon, District III; Bonnie J. Fruth, Point Pleasant, District IV; Linda Morris, Point Pleasant, District VI; Jerrie L. Howard, Point Pleasant, District VI; Freeda Mayes, Ashton, District VIII; Tom McNeely, Point Pleasant, District V; Timothy J. Stewart, Mason, District I; Floyd Sayre, Point Pleasant, District IV; Jeffrey R. Fowler, Mason, District I; Scott Brewer, New Haven, District II; Randall Mayes, Ashton, District VIII.

Those filing for the Republican County Executive Committee are Sarah Stover, Mason, District I; Ricky Kearns, Mason, District I; Jacob G. Hill, Point Pleasant, District V; R. Michael Shaw, Jr., Leon, District III.

One man and one woman from each district in the county can be elected to their respective party’s executive committee. Executive committee members will be decided in the May Primary.

Conservation District Supervisor: Chuck Lipscomb, Letart. Conservation District Supervisor is elected in the May Primary.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, the following have filed:

U.S. Senate: Don Blankenship (R); Evan Jenkins (R); Thomas (Tom) Willis (R).

U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 3: Paul E. Davis (D), Huntington. Richard Ojeda, II, (D), Holden. Rupie Phillips (R), Lorado. Ayne Amjad (R). Marty Gearheart (R). Mr. Shirley Love (D).

State Senate, Senatorial District 4: Eric J. Tarr (R), Scott Depot. Incumbent Mark Drennan (R), Hurricane.

House of Delegates, District 13: Incumbent Scott Brewer (D), New Haven. Incumbent Joshua Kurt Higginbotham (R), Poca.

House of Delegates, District 14: Incumbent Jim Butler (R), Gallipolis Ferry. Brianne Solomon (D), Culloden.

The candidate filing period ends on Jan. 27. The last day of the filing period is on a Saturday and though Cromley’s office isn’t open that day, she said as long as the filing documents (complete with payment) are postmarked by Jan. 27, they will be accepted. Cashier’s check or money order is the preferred method of payment via mail. The county clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

For more information on filing fees or other questions, contact Cromley’s office at 304-675-1997.

The candidate filing period for the May Primary ends this Saturday. Pictured are early voters preparing to vote outside Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley’s office in a previous general election. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_10.29-PPR-Early-Voting.jpg The candidate filing period for the May Primary ends this Saturday. Pictured are early voters preparing to vote outside Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley’s office in a previous general election.

Latest listing of candidates for May Primary run

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

