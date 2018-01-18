More drops in the bucket: Splash Pad one step closer

POINT PLEASANT — One drop of rain doesn’t make a lot of difference but several of them can make a splash.

The City of Point Pleasant recently received a $1,000 donation from Pleasant Valley Hospial to sponsor a component of the proposed splash pad for Krodel Park. PVH also previously supported the Krodel Park playground upgrade project.

PVH purchased a component called “Water Jewels,” according to Mayor Brian Billings. With the latest donation, this puts fundraising efforts at $43,625, with roughly $30,000 to go until the project’s goal is reached. The city has received five other pledges of support from donors which will be announced soon.

Fundraisers are ongoing, allowing everyone to particpate, including selling personalized bricks for the splash pad.

“We want to encourage area residents to think about purchasing a brick for the splash pad,” Billings said. “Brick forms and any other information needed can be obtained from the city building.”

Also scheduled, a night of bingo on March 24 at the American Legion Post #2.

“I, along with our city clerk, and the splash committee, are so thankful for all of the contributors who have helped us so far. We are doing this for the benefit of all children throughout this area,” Billings said.

If any group, club, organization, business or individual would like to make a donation, call 304-675-5989.

“No donation is too small,” Billings added.

The splash pad will be located next to the newly upgraded playground at Krodel Park.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_1.19-Splash-Pad.jpg

Splash Pad one step closer