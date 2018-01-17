OVB makes $150K legacy gift to PVH

POINT PLEASANT — The Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation on Wednesday announced a $150,000 legacy gift from Ohio Valley Bank (OVB), which is donated in honor of Mario P. Liberatore, president of OVB West Virginia.

This donation, which will help build the Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Foundation Children and Family Diagnostic Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) as part of its Building for the Future campaign, was inspired by Liberatore’s dedication to the people in the community he cares so much about, according to a joint statement from OVB and PVH.

Tom Wiseman, president and CEO of OVB, and Jeff Smith, chairman of the Ohio Valley Bank Board of Directors, in a joint, written statement said, “We are humbled to contribute to this $3.25 million project to secure the future of Pleasant Valley Hospital, their staff, and the patients they serve. It is our hope that this donation will go a long way to support upgrades to PVH’s medical diagnostic services for the children and families of our community. If you can also give, please consider this worthwhile endeavor. By putting ‘Community First,’ we all win.”

In addition to serving as president of OVB West Virginia, Liberatore was a past president of the PVH Board of Trustees. It was his hard work that helped make PVH the community resource it is today.

“All of us at Pleasant Valley Hospital are thrilled to know that Mario’s name will be forever connected to the Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Foundation Children and Family Diagnostic Center,” said Glen Washington, Chief Executive Officer of Pleasant Valley Hospital. “Without Mario’s commitment and tireless efforts, PVH wouldn’t be where it is today. His contributions were instrumental as we sought to strengthen PVH by bringing together our current affiliation of medical professionals. We are eternally grateful for his efforts.”

As a tribute to Liberatore’s commitment to the community of Mason County, the Computed Tomography (CT) rooms will be dedicated in his name and known as the Mario P. Liberatore CT Suites. In addition, the reception area will be named the OVB Community Welcome Area.

PVH’s CT technology already includes upgraded scanners with high-definition systems and software technology that reduces the amount of radiation emitted during CT tests by up to 50 percent without compromising the quality of the images. This is the lowest radiation dose in the area.

The new scanners have accreditation from the American College of Radiology, and only registered technologists perform scans. PVH’s Radiology Department is the only team in the region who has earned five star accreditation by the American College of Radiology.

PVH’s Building for the Future campaign is a partnership with the Mason County Community Foundation. This capital campaign is designed to provide cutting-edge diagnostic services to Mason, Meigs, Gallia, Jackson, and Putnam counties.

Information for this article provided by PVH and Ohio Valley Bank.

