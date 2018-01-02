POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) is celebrating its own Baby New Year.

According to PVH, its Obstetric Department, Karah Cloxton, MD, family medicine obstetrician, and the family of Brian and Julia Harper were pleased to ring in the New Year with the arrival of Baby New Year 2018, Charlotte Noel Harper.

Charlotte was born on January 1, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 14.8 oz. and 19.5 inches long. Charlotte’s big sister and brother, Emma and Blake, anxiously await her arrival home, according to PVH.

On Tuesday, PVH staff members and Auxiliary presented the Harper family with a gift of supplies and necessities from PVH, Auxiliary, Mason Jar, Harry Siders Jewelry and Fruth Pharmacy.

PVH welcomes first baby of 2018