A historic opportunity found in local home

POINT PLEASANT — A Mason couple is opening their historic Point Pleasant home for group tours, with the latest to tour being the Wahama High School Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society.

Trenton “Tim” and Sarah Stover are owners of the Lewis-Capehart-Roseberry-Stover House, built around 1820. Currently being restored by the Stovers, they have recently been entertaining groups for tours of the classic Federal-style home. The house has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.

Though many locals have heard of the “Roseberry,” the house is a little-known treasure outside of the older Point Pleasant generation.

While not completely restored, most rooms have undergone repair and are now painted in period colors. The walls are covered in horse-hair plaster, the horse hair added as a binding agent to hold the plaster together. The house is filled with antique furniture, some of which belonged to Sarah’s mother, the late Velma Zuspan.

The home has five bedrooms, each with a closet or “press” as they were known. Sarah said it was very unusual at that time for bedrooms to have closets.

Outside, Jeff Staats, who was hired to restore the home, has spent three years restoring the 25 12-pane windows. Sarah said Staats has removed the windows one-by-one, numbering each pane of glass as to where it goes in the window before making the new frames. Most of the panes remain original. Over the windows are sandstone lintels, with sandstone sills at the base of the windows.

Outside walls of the house are double bricked, with the bricks being made on site by the Lewis family slaves at the time. Beautiful semi-circular fanlights are located above the front door and on each end of the house.

George Washington wrote in one of his journals that he camped on the site of the home.

About 15 members of the Rho Kappa Honor Society toured the house earlier this week. Advisor Catherine Hamm said Sarah contacted her in October, telling her she wanted to use the home as a teaching tool.

“This has been such an opportunity for the students,” Hamm said.

Sarah said teachers from the Mason County Schools Social Studies Department have toured the home, with the Daughters of the American Revolution next on the schedule. She has also been in contact with a book club from Charleston that is interested in meeting at the home.

While the Stovers still claim Mason as their primary residence, Sarah said they stay in the Roseberry House a few nights a week.

Also adding information during the Rho Kappa tour were Tim Stover, Chris Rizer and A.J. Howard. Accompanying the students were Catherine Hamm, teacher Adrian Rutherford, and Barry Hamm.

Anyone wanting to schedule a tour of the Roseberry House can call Tim Stover’s office at 304-675-3797 to schedule a date and time.

Sarah Stover, pictured in white coat, is shown as she explains the outside architecture of the Lewis-Capehart-Roseberry-Stover House to members of the Wahama Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society.

