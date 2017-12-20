Collecting for the community

POINT PLEASANT — A local first grade class collected over 1,000 cans for their primary school’s food drive.

Andrea Justus’ first grade class at Point Pleasant Primary School collected 1,104 cans out of the total 2,316 cans recently donated to the non-profit community organization, The Kitchen Table.

“It meant more to them than winning a contest, it was where the food was going,” said Justus.

Principal Vickie Workman shared that since she has been at PPPS for the last five years she encourages the staff and students at her school to do altruistic activities for their community. She said for the past two years PPPS has held a food drive and given the cans they receive to The Kitchen Table. Justus, who is a member of The Kitchen Table, let Workman know the organization was in need of canned food during the holiday season. Workman expressed that nearly everyone can contribute a can of food, thus the canned food drive began. The food drive lasted for three weeks and within those three weeks the children collected over a ton of canned food for The Kitchen Table.

On Dec. 19, the winning class was granted a field trip. Workman shared that the students were allowed to clad themselves in Christmas gear to go around the community and spread Christmas cheer. The children visited Twin Towers, Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Nursing Home, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High School, and Mason County Career Center to sing Christmas carols.

Workman shared she can see her students’ hearts growing bigger when they participate in charitable activities. She expressed these young children are still very innocent and very good and she and her staff are responsible for making their students’ hearts continue to grow. Workman said she has a giving staff and her students are lucky to have them as their teachers.

Andrea Justus’ first grade class from Point Pleasant Primary School is pictured along with Principal Vickie Workman and School Counselor Kim Browning. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_1221.PPPS_.jpg Andrea Justus’ first grade class from Point Pleasant Primary School is pictured along with Principal Vickie Workman and School Counselor Kim Browning.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

