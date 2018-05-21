Locals advance to D-3 Regionals

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — Onward they march.

The 2018 Division III Southeast District track and field championships concluded with Day Two of competition on Saturday at Southeastern High School in Ross County, as Eastern, Southern and South Gallia each earned top-four spots to advance to regionals.

Both Eastern and Southern came away with regional qualifiers on Day One, while South Gallia joined the two Meigs County schools with its lone regional representative on the second day of qualifying.

Eastern has nine athletes — six girls and three boys — advancing to compete in six events at the regional meet, while Southern and South Gallia are each sending one athlete to participate in one event apiece, respectively.

On the girls side of the meet, Wheelersburg claimed the top overall team score of 103, followed by Peebles at 62.

Portsmouth was next at 52½, followed by Nelsonville-York at 44 and Crooksville at 43½. Eastern came away with the sixth position at 39, while Southern placed 21st with a score of six points in the field of 28 teams. The Lady Rebels did not score a single point in either of the two days of competitions.

The quartet of of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Whitney Durst led the way for the Lady Eagles, as they advanced by way of a second place finish in the 4x800m relay (10:49.55).

Jessica Cook added a third place finish to Eastern’s efforts in the 800-meter run with a mark of 2:30.65, while Layna Catlett concluded the top-four finishers for the Green and Gold with a fourth place finish in the discus throw (107-05).

Southern’s lone regional qualifying performance came on Day One of the competition, as Baylee Wolfe earned a fourth place finish in the high jump event with a mark of five feet even.

On the boys side, the field was split into North and South standings with four qualifiers from each district advancing to the regional meet.

Nelsonville-York earned the top overall team finish with a score of 130. Minford was next with 93, followed by Dawson-Bryant at 78.

Belpre was next at 68, followed by Southeastern at 53, South Webster at 47 and Trimble at 33.

The Eagles finished eighth overall with a score of 30 points, while Eastern-Pike (26) and Crooksville (25) rounded out the top-10 team totals. South Gallia placed 14th with eight points, while Southern finished 16th overall with four points in the field of 16 in the boys team North standings.

Tyler Davis led the way for EHS with a championship performance in the shot put (47-09).

Noah Browning advanced to the regional meet after a second place finish in the 400-meter event with a time of 51.18.

Mason Dishong concluded the top-four finishers for the Eagles, as he provided a fourth place effort in the discus event with a throw of 128 feet, 4 inches.

South Gallia’s lone regional qualifier came as a result of Kyle Northup’s fourth place performance in the high jump event. Northup advanced by way of an effort of six feet even.

Neither the Lady Rebels nor Tornadoes earned a top-four spot to advance to regional competition.

Paint Valley earned the top overall spot in the 2018 Division III Southeast District track and field championships South standings with a score of 140½. Fairfield Local was next at 106, followed by Adena at 75.

Valley was next at 61½, followed by Whiteoak at 46 and Huntington at 45. North Adams followed at 41, while West Union (40), Peebles (36) and Notre Dame (28) rounded out the top-10 in the field of 14 teams in the boys South standings.

The Division III regional meet is scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at Fairfield Union High School outside of Lancaster.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Division III district championships held at Southeastern High School.

Eastern junior Rhiannon Morris competes during the 4x800m relay event at the 2018 TVC Hocking championships held May 3 at Vinton County High School in McArthur, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.22-EHS-Morris.jpg Eastern junior Rhiannon Morris competes during the 4x800m relay event at the 2018 TVC Hocking championships held May 3 at Vinton County High School in McArthur, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports South Gallia’s Kyle Northup strides toward the finish line during the 100m dash event at the 2018 TVC Hocking championships held May 3 at Vinton County High School in McArthur, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.22-SG-Northup.jpg South Gallia’s Kyle Northup strides toward the finish line during the 100m dash event at the 2018 TVC Hocking championships held May 3 at Vinton County High School in McArthur, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

