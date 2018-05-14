Pointers edge Meigs in sectional final, 1-0

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Sometimes one is too many.

The Meigs baseball team allowed a single run in Saturday’s Southeast District Division III sectional final, as host South Point scored in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 1-0 walk-off victory over the Marauders in Lawrence County.

Meigs (8-12) was held to just two hits in the contest, as South Point (19-4) starting pitcher Douglas Shaffer worked seven shutout innings, allowing no runs, no walks, while striking out four hitters. Shaffer threw a total of 74 pitches, 53 of which were strikes for 71 percent.

The Maroon and Gold had three runners reach base over the span of the game, as Zach Helton and Brentten Young each singled in the first and finale frames, respectively, while Smith reached on an error in the second inning.

Marauder’s starting pitcher Briar Wolfe provided a quality performance, as he surrendered one run on three hits, with three walks and two strikeouts in 6⅓ innings of work. Wolfe threw 90 pitches in the contest, collecting 56 strikes for 62 percent.

The lone run of the contest came in the bottom of the seventh, as Ben Walls walked to start the inning and was substituted for pinch-runner Jacob Wise. Wise was moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Drake McClure and later scored on a RBI single by Logan Rose.

Wolfe suffered the pitching loss for Meigs, while Shaffer earned the victory for the Pointers.

Helton and Young finished with one safety apiece, respectively, to conclude the offensive totals for the Marauders.

On the offensive side for South Point, Rose, Brycen McCann and Brody Blackwell each provided one hit. Rose provided the lone RBI of the contest, while Wise scored once to conclude the offensive totals for the hosts.

Meigs stranded three runners on base, while South Point left five.

The Marauders committed two fielding miscues, while the Pointers had one error.

The setback ends the 2018 campaign for Meigs and served as the final contest for Marauders seniors Zach Helton, Bryce Swatzel, Zayne Wolfe and Brentten Young.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

